(WAVE3) Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)

How fun is this? To celebrate National Pet Month, you can submit a pic of your furbaby to be displayed on a Lamar Advertising billboard for FREE through the 31st.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions and you can pick a billboard location, and pic the 15 minute window it will be displayed. They limit it to 1000 submissions a day, so log on early to get your in there!

FULL STORY FROM WAVE3

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR PET