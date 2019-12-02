Pussycat Dolls Reunited And Performed A New Song
For the first time in a decade, the Pussycat Dolls reunite on The X Factor: Celebrity Final performing a medley of their biggest hits and new song ‘React’.
What does this mean??? Are they back together for good? Touring? New album??? Looks like it! Nicole Scherzinger tweeted the group is lacing up their stiletto pirate boots for a Pussycat Dolls reunion tour of the United Kingdom this coming spring.
https://twitter.com/NicoleScherzy/status/1201257008843804672
Some had issues with the sexy costumes and dance moves…and some on Twitter thought they saw Nicole raging over rogue ad libs LOL
MORE HERE