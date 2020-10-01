Puppy And Teenage “Socials” At KHS
The Kentucky Humane Society is now offering Puppy and “Teenage” Socials for puppies age 8 weeks to 6 months. The first classes start this Saturday, October 3, at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown.
So many puppies have found their forever homes during the pandemic – but just like us, they’ve had limited opportunities to socialize. Proper socialization is immensely important to helping ensure puppies will grow into happy, well-adjusted and confident dogs – which helps reduce future problems such as fear, anxiety and anti-social behavior.
Puppy Socials are available in two age groups – puppies 8-15 weeks old and puppy “teens” age 4-6 months.
Puppy and “Teenage” Socials are composed of three 45-minute sessions of age-appropriate socialization exercises, off-leash play, written homework and a live video stream with commentary from a KHS certified behavior trainer. Puppy or “teenager” pups will learn about sounds like a doorbell, thunder and a vacuum, have the opportunity to explore new items and textures – and learn that people in sunglasses, masks, hats and hoods can be fun!
Socialization has been challenging this year, but the KHS Behavior Team here to help. This is a puppy-only activity (sorry, no parents in the class), but KHS will have a live stream available so puppy parents can watch all the fun from their car while they wait. Owners can even ask questions and get answers during class and by phone or email between classes.
Call the KHS Behavior Team at 502-253-2883 to find out if a social is the right choice for your puppy. Puppy and Teenage Socials take place at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Retreat off I-265 in Jeffersontown. Enroll by phone at 502-253-2883 or online at kyhumane.org/behavior-training