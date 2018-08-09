Pumpkin Spice Latte Season is Nearly At Hand

Pumpkin spice lattes have become the yearly indication that the weather is soon to turn a little more crisp and the leaves slowly fall from the trees. We now know the exact date that will happen!

It’s barely August. School is in for Bullitt County, JCPS doesn’t start until next Wednesday. Temperatures are still in the mid to upper 90’s during the day and we’re not even close to Labor day. Yet here we stand at the edge of pumpkin spice latte season. It feels like this happens sooner and sooner every year. However this year, we know the exact date that the madness will begin.

Brace yourselves for August 28th.

According to internal memos from Starbucks, the PSL’s will begin brewing on Tuesday August 28th. That’s almost a full month before the 2018 Autumn Equinox which will be September 22nd. It’s also two months before Halloween and three months before Thanksgiving. I mention those three benchmarks because if anything screams “pumpkin” anything, it’s those three dates.

But Starbucks isn’t letting a silly thing like time and dates stand in the way of their world domination by way of pumpkin spice latte.

August 28th, the chaos begins.