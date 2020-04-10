Prosecutors Release Lori Loughlin’s Daughters’ Rowing Pics
Well this is kind of damning evidence in the college admissions scandal case against them.
The infamous pictures Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli took of their daughters on rowing machines, allegedly to get them into the University of Southern California, have finally been revealed.
Lori and Mossimo filed a motion to dismiss the case, but then federal prosecutors rolled in with these and shut that down. Olivia Jade and Bella, are seen doing their best rowing on ERG machines. Prosecutors blurred their faces in the pictures, but the documents make it clear it’s them.
According to prosecutors, on September 7th, 2016, Mossimo sent Rick Singer, the college admissions scandal mastermind, an email with Olivia’s rowing picture attached. The feds say that email was in response to Singer requesting the picture in an August email, saying, “It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”
Bella’s rowing photo was attached to an email Mossimo sent to Singer on July 28th, 2017, and Lori is cc’d on that email.
Prosecutors have pointed out neither of the sisters were really on crew teams…and never rowed EVER. The rowing pictures were just part of the scheme to get them into USC, along with checks of $50,000 to USC’s athletic program and $200,000 to Singer’s foundation.
Mossimo and Lori have said the checks were merely donations, and not bribes to get their daughters into the school.
