Proposal on Mountain Leads to Getting Lost!

We all want the perfect proposal in a beautiful, scenic spot, right? (Unless your Ben Davis who proposed in a parking lot at 2 AM).

Well this guy decided eh, why not take my girl on a beautiful mountain hike and propose to her at the top of the mountain! Next time before you go hiking, make sure to know your directions…

A couple from Texas hiked up Jasper Peak in Colorado over the weekend about 8 miles up the hill which was more than 3,000 feet up the 13,000 summit. The man proposed to his wife. She said yes. Yay!! But then…the two were getting cold, dehydrated, and had no track to follow back. They had no cold weather gear either and VERY little water.

Luckily, a group of campers found them and gave them food, water and shelter. One saint in the group hiked down the mountain, drove her car to cell phone service and got rangers to pick up the couple around 4:30 AM.

If we’re taking this story to a setting the bar level…think your proposals through expecting for the worst so you are always prepared if you’re lost on a mountain in the middle of the night!!!

p.s.-On the bride side, she said yes!

Check out the story here!