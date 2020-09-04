      Breaking News
Production On “The Batman” Halted After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sep 4, 2020 @ 6:07am

Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus just days after his movie “The Batman” resumed production in England.

Warner Bros. did not specify who on set tested positive but said in a statement, “A member of ‘The Batman’ production tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

This is the second time the film has halted production due to the coronavirus with the first being in March.

“The Batman” is slated to open in theaters on October 1, 2021.

