      Weather Alert

Production On “Mission Impossible: 7” Halted Due To Coronavirus

Feb 25, 2020 @ 5:59am

Production on “Mission Impossible: 7” has been halted as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Filming began filming in Venice, last week. In that time, more than 230 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, prompting the studio to postpone filming.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said: “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

“MI:7” will star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell and more. It is currently scheduled for release on February 23, 2021.

 

MORE HERE, SHOULD YOU CHOOSE TO READ IT

TAGS
Coronavirus filming Italy Mission Impossible: 7
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE