Production On “Mission Impossible: 7” Halted Due To Coronavirus
Production on “Mission Impossible: 7” has been halted as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
Filming began filming in Venice, last week. In that time, more than 230 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, prompting the studio to postpone filming.
A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said: “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.
“MI:7” will star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell and more. It is currently scheduled for release on February 23, 2021.
