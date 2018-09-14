Producers Tease The Death Of A “Significant Charactor” On ‘Modern Family’

‘Modern Family’ will return for its 10th season later this month, and the creators are looking for laughs and tears this season.

Yep…that means the family will deal with death in the first half of this season. Co-creator Christopher Lloyd tells EW, “We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he says. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

No…he’s not saying who or whether it’s one of the main family members — but he promises that he/she is a “significant character on the series” and the death “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

