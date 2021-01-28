Producers Explained Why They Just Added Five More Women For “Bachelor” Matt James To Choose From

If you were watching The Bachelor this week and saw five new women waltz in just before the rose ceremony to vie for Matt James’ heart, you were probably just like the women already there! WOAH! What is happening here? Well ABC executive Rob Mills is elaborating on that decision.
“We got a record number of submissions. We couldn’t fit everyone in night one, and we had some really interesting girls,” Mills told Variety in a new interview. “These were women that we had already met with. It was decided pretty much before filming began [that they would join later].”
“It was good to throw them in the mix,” he added. “It wasn’t just to shake things up.”
The five new women — Brittany Galvin, Michelle Young, Catalina Morales, Ryan Claytor and Kim Li — arrived at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania during Monday’s episode just before the next rose ceremony, which sent the 18 original women into a tailspin.
We have questions, though. Like, aren’t these new women at a severe disadvantage because the other women already have established connections with him?? Guess we’ll have to see it all play out!