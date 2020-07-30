Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Likes to Make This Unusual Sandwich
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been quarantining since March so it’s made lots of time for them to try new things.
One of those new things happens to be Nick Jonas’ tuna sandwiches. Priyanka loves them and says she “can’t keep her hands off of them.” OK!
“My husband makes amazing tuna sandwiches and that’s one of his specialties so that’s also on our brunch menus,” says Priyanka. When asked about her own cooking skills the actress says she’s not too good at it.
“I just can’t cook. I’ve never taken to it,” she said. “I don’t particularly love it but I am a big fan of an avocado toast with a fried egg and to add pickles and chili on it.”
We all know that tuna salad is just the vehicle to get mayonnaise into our body, right?