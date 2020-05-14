Princess Zoom Parties Are Here!!!

      Breaking News
If you have a daughter, like mine, who loves Disney princesses, now there’s a way to invite them over (virtually, of course)! Now...these aren’t the Disney Parks princesses, but there are several companies out there doing this. One is Los Angeles Princess Company. It costs $50 and you get 30 minutes with a princess!! The Princess Party Company in San Diego is also doing one-on-one princess video chats.

There is also Amazing Fairytale Parties…for $45 you can get a recorded video, or $60 gets you 30 minutes with a princess, storytime and Q&A!  Or you can watch a princess read a story for FREE.

