Princess Anna Is Throwing Shade At Snow White

Kristen Bell aka Princess Anna from “Frozen” is causing a bit of controversy with a beloved classic Disney tale.

She admitted she’s not sure about the message she thinks Snow White sent to her kids.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right,’” Kristen told Parents magazine.

Seems like a valid point to make…but then she goes a step further with her criticism:

“Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they’re sleeping!”

Okay…now that might be a bit much considering the sweet innocent context of the story. Some people on Twitter thought that and called her out about her #SNOWWHITEOUTRAGE

