Prince William Shares Insider Look At Coronation

Source: YouTube

Princess Kate and Prince William are giving you a peek at their royal life getting ready for King Charles’ coronation day. You can see them all dressed up and getting ready to leave Kensington Palace for the ceremony, and William rehearsing his speech before the concert, and Kate playing the piano in a beautiful blue gown. They also shared footage of the family working together volunteering at an event the next day, with Prince Louie pushing a wheelbarrow at his first official royal appearance.