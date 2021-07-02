      Weather Alert

Prince William And Harry Unveil Statue Of Their Mother On What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday

Jul 2, 2021 @ 7:35am

Prince Harry and Prince William came together to honor their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace with a new statue.

The statue depicts their mother with three children, reflecting the work she did for children around the world.

Their joint statement read: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
Birthday Harry Prince William Princess Diana statue unveiling
