Prince Philip Has Passed Away at Age 99

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away at the age of 99. Prince Philip was the loving husband of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace has announced The Duke of Edinburgh has died.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99. As the queen’s consort for more than 6 decades, he participated in the work of many organizations, focused on the environment, athletics, and education. pic.twitter.com/58r7s6bli4
The world shall remember Prince Philip.