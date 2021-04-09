      Weather Alert

Prince Philip Has Passed Away at Age 99

Apr 9, 2021 @ 7:34am

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away at the age of 99. Prince Philip was the loving husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

The world shall remember Prince Philip.

TAGS
Buckingham Palace duke of edinburgh England London prince philip queen elizabeth II Royalty
POPULAR POSTS
You Can Get Paid to Watch True Crime Documentaries for 24 Hours
Rapper Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Record
Shaq Pays For A Stranger's Engagement Ring
Lil Nas X Hopes Haters Are 'Sad’
Marvel Releases Brand New 'Loki' Trailer Due Out June 11th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE