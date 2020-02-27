Prince Harry Wants To Be Called Just ‘Harry’
Prince Harry is dropping the ‘Prince’ now that he and wife Meghan have dropped out of their roles as senior royals.
He made his first trip back to the UK since Megxit and asked to be introduced as just Harry, minus the “prince.” He also flew commercial for the trip to Scotland, where he attended a working summit Wednesday for a sustainable travel initiative he launched in September called Travalyst.
Now that he’s a regular dude…he was even carrying his own bags: “This was an informal event with a lot of people from the tourism and leisure industry meeting for the first time, and I think Harry was keen to break the ice and to make it clear he was there in a personal capacity.” Technically, Harry and Meghan remain working members of Britain’s royal family until March 31st.
As one royal contributor notes, eco-conscious travel choices are “very much part of Harry’s next chapter.” Harry and Meghan will both return to the U.K. together in early March for a series of royal engagements.
