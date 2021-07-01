      Weather Alert

Prince Harry Opened Up About His New Daughter For the First Time to Ed Sheeran

Jul 1, 2021 @ 6:57am

Can these two always be together? Being a parent is hard, and Prince Harry is sharing about his newborn daughter and just how hard is is with Ed Sheeran.

Harry attended the star-studded WellChild Awards and chatted with Ed about fatherhood. Ed said to Harry, “Congratulations, a girl, right?. We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?” Harry responded and said, “Two is definitely a juggle.”

