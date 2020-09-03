Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Contract with Netflix
BATH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just signed an exclusive contract with Netflix! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their own yet-to-be-named production company that will focus on creating documentaries, documentary series, feature films, or children’s content for Netflix.
Their goal is to create content that “informs but also gives hope”. They’re currently working on an animated series meant to inspire women!