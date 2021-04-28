Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, J. Lo, Chrissy Teigen, and More Join ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite The World’
Mark your calendars for May 8th because Global Citizen is about to put on another epic live stream event. Selena Gomez is set to host the event meant to inspire vaccine confidence around the world and to help make a push to get vaccines out everywhere and everyone around the world.
While Selena is hosting, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, The Foo Fighters, and J Balvin will be performing. With appearances by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, and more!