Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussaud’s
After their decision to step down, Meghan and Prince Harry’s wax figures were taken out of the royal family display, and now an awkward empty gap next to the Queen, Prince Phillip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The waxworks will remain at Madame Tussauds, but like the real Meghan and Harry, it is not clear where their place in the world will be just yet.
In the wake of their announcement to step back from senior royal responsibilities, Prince Harry has been been “locked in a four-way conference call” with his father, brother and grandmother negotiating what this is going to mean. Her Majesty was not amused by Harry and Meghan’s “rebellious” announcement that they no longer wish to be senior royals, and had reportedly warned them against releasing it to the media. She now wants the couple’s future resolved “within days, not weeks,” sources say.
In-person talks will reportedly include the government, and even reps from foreign governments, possibly Canada and the United States, as the couple has announced that they intend to split their time living between the UK and North America.