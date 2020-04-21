Prince Harry And Meghan Cut Ties With British Tabloids
The couple sent a letter on Sunday night to the editors of the Sun, Mirror, Daily Mail, and Daily Express outlining their “new media relations policy”: They are ending all cooperation with those specific publications and will not answer any requests from their journalists. The policy going forward: “zero engagement,” except in those situations that necessitate involvement from their lawyers. The BBC basically says it means “the couple’s PR team will no longer even answer calls from the papers asking them to confirm whether claims made about the couple are true or not.”
The Guardian calls it “an unprecedented direct attack on a large part of the media that leaves little chance of repairing the relationship.”
Meghan also talked about her involvement with a Disney+ ‘Elephant’ documentary.