Prince Andrew Settles Case With Sexual Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre was suing Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault three times when she was 17, but is now walking away with an “undisclosed” amount of money. Her lawyer says this is a “big win for everyday people standing up against the rich and powerful.”
Andrew was photographed with a teenage Virginia on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Gloria Allred, a US attorney who has represented a number of Epstein’s victims, said the statement: “It’s clear that the prince is not saying that he admits that he did anything wrong,” “He does say that she has suffered as a victim of abuse. He doesn’t say abuse by whom, he doesn’t say sexual abuse, he doesn’t say that he had anything to do with her.”
Even though this lawsuit is closed, it’s possible that Giuffre could testify in future court cases if a criminal case is filed. Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in December on five of six counts related to her role in Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. She faces 65 years in prison but so far none of her powerful clients have been named or brought to justice.