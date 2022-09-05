Pride Weekend Mix

99.7 DJX has you covered leading up to Louisville Pride Festival with a Pride-filled weekend! While you’re spending time with friends & family, creating memories at Louisville Pride & celebrating how far you’ve come; why not sing your favorite pride-worthy bangers?

All weekend 99.7 DJX will be playing your favorite inspirational songs every 15 minutes! Celebrating all things Pride, all weekend!

Gotta request? Let us know on socials @997DJX!