99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pride Weekend Mix

September 5, 2022 12:16AM EDT
Share

99.7 DJX has you covered leading up to Louisville Pride Festival with a Pride-filled weekend! While you’re spending time with friends & family, creating memories at Louisville Pride & celebrating how far you’ve come; why not sing your favorite pride-worthy bangers?

All weekend 99.7 DJX will be playing your favorite inspirational songs every 15 minutes! Celebrating all things Pride, all weekend!

Gotta request? Let us know on socials @997DJX!

More about:
Louisville Pride Festival

POPULAR POSTS

1

JLo Upset At "Private" Wedding Video Leak
2

Couple's "Italian" Engagement Photo Shoot Flawlessly Fools The Internet
3

Britney Spears Responds To Her Sons Speaking Out
4

Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple At Their Wedding
5

Lance Bass Tosses Out A Name To Fill Justin's Spot If 'NSync Were To Tour

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE