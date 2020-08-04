President Trump Wants A U.S. Company To Buy Tik Tok By September
President Trump on Monday said he doesn’t have a problem with Microsoft or another large American company acquiring TikTok’s U.S. operations — but the deal needs to get done by mid-September or else he’ll ban the popular video app. And he wants the U.S. to get a cut.
Trump’s comments come a day after Microsoft confirmed it is looking to buy TikTok’s U.S. business, along with its operations in New Zealand, Canada and Australia, from Bytedance, the app’s Beijing-based parent. “Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review,” the company said in its statement. “Microsoft would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States.”
Critics have grown increasingly concerned the app doubles as a data collection tool for China’s communist government.
