President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for COVID-19

Oct 2, 2020 @ 7:02am
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump stand on stage after Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After one of President Donald Trump’s top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling this week with the President and First Lady, President Trump announced they were getting tested.

The results are in and confirmed from the President that he and his wife both have tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

