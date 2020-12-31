President-Elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden Will Appear on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, wave to supporters after addressing the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
President-Elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will both appear on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ on New Year’s Eve night on ABC. Ryan Seacrest will be hosting but without a live audience due to the pandemic.
Jennifer Lopez will headline the event with Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter also performing.