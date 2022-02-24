Preschooler Helps Police Find Missing Man With Alzheimer’s

A five-year-old boy in Arkansas is being lauded as a hero for helping police officers locate a missing man who has Alzheimer’s disease.
On February 16, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) announced it was searching for 65-year-old Tony Joab, who had left his home earlier in the day and that he has Alzheimer’s, left home without a phone or vehicle and would appear disoriented.
As the day wore on and it was getting late, police were running out of options so they started to go door to door in hopes of finding a lead. They eventually ended up at five-year-old Ezekial McCulley’s house, where the preschooler told them he had seen the man in the woods while at recess earlier in the day.
“It was the tip that helped save Mr. Joab,” the FPD said in a Facebook post.
Soon after finding Joab, the officers paid Ezekial another visit. Ezekiel’s mom said, “They told us they found him and that it was due to his tip. They asked if they could take a picture with him and he has just been so excited since.”
