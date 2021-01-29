      Weather Alert

Premiere For Final Season Of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Set For March 18

Jan 29, 2021 @ 7:10am

The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere on March 18. The first promo was released, teasing an emotional goodbye to their long-running reality series after 20 seasons. Get ready for more crying Kim memes!

 

“To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

 

