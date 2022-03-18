Pregnant Rihanna Is Just Like Us!

      Weather Alert

Mar 18, 2022 @ 6:19am
Rihanna Shops For Baby Clothes At Target

Rihanna may be a billionaire but she knows a bargain and what woman can resist Targét?  Rihanna was spotted out at Target in Los Angeles along with friend and model, Sita Abellan. Rihanna’s Target run was on Tuesday (March 15th) the same day she was spotted out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

Rihanna wore a light blue hoodie with a city skyline airbrushed on the front that read: “Living the Dream.” She paired the hoodie with sexy strappy purple heels and a silver sparkly mini skirt. Rihanna spent a large amount of time in the girl’s section and even selected a couple of dresses.

Many think she’s having a girl! Do you think Rihanna is having a girl or a boy?

