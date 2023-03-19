Pregnant Meghan Trainor Celebrates Motherhood With New Book

Meghan Trainor has a new book coming out, ‘Dear Future MAMA: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie’.

While promoting her book on the Today show, she asked one of the hosts to open her book and surprised them with a photo of her latest ultrasound. Trainor looked ecstatic while the hosts congratulated her.

‘Dear Future MAMA’ is out April 23rd and is a guide for expectant and new mothers so they don’t feel alone or totally confused and lost about what’s happening to them, because a lot of things during pregnancy can be surprising and confusing. Meghan is going all out with celebrating motherhood because she also released a new music video and single, “Mother,” which she’s heavily promoting on her TikTok account.

