Pregnant Firefighter Aids In Crash Then Gives Birth Soon After

Firefighter Megan Warfield went from caring for a crash victim in Baltimore to giving birth… all within 24 hours. She was on maternity leave being 9 months pregnant and on her way back home with her mom from her dad’s annual memorial golf tournament when they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

After assessing her mom and herself, she went to attend to a driver trapped in an overturned car until more help could arrive. Then her labor pains started!

Baby Charlotte was born hours later and Megan was on the Today show to talk about the experience!