Practice Safe Sipping With This New Wine Condom

Why are we just finding out about this?!?

When I think of the biggest catastrophes facing the world today, there are a few that come to mind. But one of the biggest issue is, of course, wasting good wine. We need to talk about the wine.

While there are plenty of ways to avoid this alcoholic burden (just drink it all seems like the easiest solution), many people like to go the wine-stopper route.

It’s smart — drink as much as you want, then stop and cork it — but what about those times when you’re sipping on-the-go and need a way to save your precious red, white, or even sparkling wine??

This is just the type of scenario that motivated a mom-and-son duo to create Wine Condoms ($14 for 6), and yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

These wine stoppers are made of thin, stretchy material that rolls down the, uh, shaft of the bottle to preserve the wine. Stash one in your bag so it’s always there when you need it. HAHA

What a great gift for the wine lover in your life! Find them here!