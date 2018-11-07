Potterheads May Have Just Outsmarted JK Rowling With This McGonagall Error

This is a pretty hardcore flaw in the magical system that involves the beloved Professor McGonagall.
SPOILER ALERT: Professor McGonagall is in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” that comes out next week. Let it be known that Professor McGonagall is one of my FAVS in the Harry Potter Universe, so this is upsetting.
Here’s the breakdown:
- In “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” which was set in the 90s, McGonagall revealed she’d been teaching for “thirty nine years.” Which means she started around 1956. Which is fine.
- In a McGonagall backstory written by JK Rowling, she explains about McGonagall working at the Ministry of Magic for two years, so fans have calculated her birth year to be around 1935.
- Now, the new “Fantastic Beasts” is set in 1927, and McGonagall is portrayed to be in her mid 30s. The fans issue, she wouldn’t have been born in 1927 nor have been in her mid 30s.