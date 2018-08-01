Potential Abduction Attempt in Norton Commons Prompts Police Warning

Talk to your kids about “Stranger Danger” is the warning from police after a 12 year old girl was nearly abducted on Tuesday evening.

The 9300 block of Blazing Star Drive in Norton Commons was the site of a police response on Tuesday evening after a woman called the police to report that someone had attempted to abduct her 12 year old daughter.

According to the report; the girl was walking her dog about a block away from her home around 9:30pm when she was approached by a approximately 40 year old woman with long, brown hair in a newer model, black, Lexus SUV. The woman then told the girl “Your mother is busy and can’t come pick you up” and told her to get into the car. Fortunately the girl refused and walked home with her dog.

As police were on the phone with the mother, they spotted the vehicle in question but were unable to stop it as it quickly sped off.

