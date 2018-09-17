Post Malone’s Recent Bad Luck Might Be Thanks To A Curse?!

Post Malone’s recent string of bad luck might be because he has been cursed.

Months before his private jet nearly crashed, his Rolls Royce got totaled and armed crooks targeted his former house…he was hanging out with Zak from “Ghost Adventures”. While they were hanging out, they encountered something known as the most haunted object in the world: the dybbuk box. Dybbuk is Yiddish for “malicious spirit” and was the inspiration for the horror movie, “The Possession”.

After downing a couple of beers, Zak thought it would be a super idea to take off the protective case and touch it. Post was freaked out, touched Zak’s shoulder to get him out of the room, and some say that was enough to trigger a curse.

FULL STORY