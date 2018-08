Post Malone’s Flight from New Jersey to London had to make an emergency landing after losing two tires. All passengers are reported safe.

According to TMZ, Malone and his team left Teterboro Airport and upon takeoff, the private plane’s tires blew off and the pilot circled back to perform an emergency landing.



A source told TMZ that the pilot was instructed to continue to Massachusetts in order to burn as much of the 37,000 gallons of fuel for a safer landing.