Post Malone’s Last Meal & Alternate Swears

Source: YouTube

Post Malone jumped on the YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen in which he and host Josh Scherer eat and chat.

The meal? It included several dishes Posty chose for his hypothetical final meal, including mozzarella sticks, garlic knots, Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, stuffed crust pizza, filet mignon, spicy ramen, and more.

They also discuss a variety of subjects, and at one point Scherer asks if Posty has adapted to “the Mormon way of speaking” while living in Utah. His response included a funny story: “I was staying at a place called Morgan. […] We would go there and ride ATVs and stuff and […] some mom was like, ‘Hey, we really like your music, we don’t like the cuss words that much, but here’s a list of words you can use instead.’ And it was like a four-page, double-sided list of words. It was full of things like ‘phooey, ‘fiddlesticks.’”

Post Malone also joked about the song he’d want played at his funeral: “Little Drummer Boy,” before giving his real answer: “But actually, it’d probably be Fleet Foxes something.”