Post Malone Wins $50,000 Playing Beer Pong With Tyla Yaweh
Post Malone is having the time of his life while wrapping up the first leg of his “Runaway Tour.” The “Circles” rapper likes to pregame before a show with a few rounds of beer pong and a recent game made him $50,000 richer.
Prior to his performance at Los Angeles’ The Forum, Post challenged his artist, Tyla Yaweh to a game of beer pong and he waged $50,000 on the game which Tyla eventually lost.
Several celebrities witnessed Posty’s win, including Billy Idol, Diplo, and Rich The Kid. Tyla paid his $50,000 debt via Cash App right after the game.