      Weather Alert

Post Malone Wins $50,000 Playing Beer Pong With Tyla Yaweh

Nov 22, 2019 @ 11:00am

Post Malone is having the time of his life while wrapping up the first leg of his “Runaway Tour.” The “Circles” rapper likes to pregame before a show with a few rounds of beer pong and a recent game made him $50,000 richer.

Prior to his performance at Los Angeles’ The Forum, Post challenged his artist, Tyla Yaweh to a game of beer pong and he waged $50,000 on the game which Tyla eventually lost.

Several celebrities witnessed Posty’s win, including Billy Idol, Diplo, and Rich The Kid. Tyla paid his $50,000 debt via Cash App right after the game.

 

TAGS
000 50 Beer Pong money Post Malone Winning
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE