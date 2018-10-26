Post Malone Will Not Be Getting A Grammy In Hip Hop

WELLLL THIS IS KINDA DUMB>>>

If Post Malone wins a Grammy, it won’t be in the Hip-Hop category.

Malone tried to submit Beerbongs & Bentleys for Hip-Hop Grammy consideration but it was moved to the Pop section.

He doesn’t seem too bothered by it. In an interview, Post said he doesn’t believe in different genres anymore: “I like everything—metal, old country, hip-hop, funk, and R&B. What I’m not into is boxes.”

He continued, “I don’t put people in boxes. There are no genres anymore. If a song makes you feel nice or it makes you feel sad or if it makes you feel anything, what does it really matter what category it is?”

But still I have all the questions for the Grammy’s!!