Post Malone Will Give Steve-O A Face Tattoo At Bonnaroo

June 10, 2024 6:50AM EDT
In some of the most high-brow news you’ll read this week, know that Post Malone will tattoo Steve-O’s face for Steve-O’s 50th birthday.

Posty is scheduled to headline Bonnaroo the night it’s happening, but it’s not clear if it will be on stage where fans can watch the process or not. It has been designed already so they have a plan. What will it look like?  Can you guess with these two? It has to do with the male anatomy.  It’s not the first tattoo rodeo for these two…they previously got matching tattoos of a cartoon “Ghost Malone.”

