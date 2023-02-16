Post Malone, Vin Diesel To Appear During NBA All-Star Weekend

Big names will be a part of NBA All-Star Weekend leading up to Sunday’s game. The NBA confirmed that Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema will headline the All-Star Game halftime show in Utah this Sunday. Before Sunday’s game, Post Malone will be the entertainment for the first arena-hosted All-Star Draft. Vin Diesel, who’s set to star in Fast X, will be the host for the night, announcing the All-Star game players. Saturday night is the Skills Challenge with players like Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo.

Jewel will be in charge of performing the United States national anthem, while Janelle Monae, 21 Savage and Kane Brown are among the musicians that will be a part of the weekend.