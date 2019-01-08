Post Malone Tweets Troubling Message

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: Post Malone behind the scenes before his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show in Nashville at Footsies Dive Bar on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

In 2018, the world was scared for Pete Davidson’s cry for help on social media for his mental health. In 2019, it’s Post Malone we’re concerned for.

On Sunday January 6th around 10:30 AM, he shared a troubling tweet about his mental health on Twitter.

If y'all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y'all please let me live? I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) January 6, 2019

We don’t know about Post Malone having a history with mental health illness. We do know that he’s made a point to call out social media haters though. In August he had an emergency flight landing and received some nasty comments on his video about it.

“I landed guys,” he wrote. “Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

Even on his tweet from Sunday, people were commenting nasty things too!

let you live like you let your ex girlfriend live every time you call her a bitch on stage to your millions of fans? — Abby Govindan (@abbygov) January 6, 2019

Luckily though he had a lot of support too!

Y’ALL BETTER LEAVE THIS MAN ALONE I STG pic.twitter.com/eoSbEPsSfV — Grace (@gracejuice) January 6, 2019

Postey, whatever you’re going through, we’re praying for you!