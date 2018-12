Post Malone poses in the press room with the awards for favorite male pop/rock artist and favorite rap/hiphop album for "Beerbongs & Bentleys" in the press room at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Is there a better collaboration than Post Malone teaming up with Crocs?

Post’s first Crocs shoe sold out in an hour. He’s got another limited edition clog you can buy this week.





The new shoe is yellow with black barbed-wire accents and six exclusive Jibbitz charms.

You’d better be ready to buy. They go on sale Tuesday (December 11th) at 2:00 pm Eastern at crocs.com. They will also be available at select Crocs stores in New York, Florida, California, and Texas.

I NEED THESE NOW!