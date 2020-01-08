Post Malone To Play Super Bowl Weekend Show In Miami
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Don’t leave Post Malone out of Super Bowl week in Miami.
The superstar will appear at an exclusive event called Bootsy On The Water.
The concert is part of a pop-up for Hollywood nightspot Bootsy Bellows. Last year’s Bootsy pop-up included Gucci Mane and French Montana.
Tickets start at $1000 for this year’s event on January 31st.