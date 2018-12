I need tickets to this in my stocking!! Please Santa?!?

Post Malone will share the stage with Aerosmith at the Bud Light Super Bow Music Festival in Atlanta.

Post and Aerosmith will highlight the second night of the three-day event in February.

They performed together at the MTV VMA’s doing a medley of Rockstar and Dream On.

Migos and Ludacris will perform on the first night of the festival and Bruno Mars and Cardi B will headline the third night.