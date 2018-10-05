Post Malone Talks Emergency Landing

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: Post Malone behind the scenes before his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show in Nashville at Footsies Dive Bar on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

It’s safe to say Post Malone wasn’t feeling like a rockstar when his plane had to make an emergency landing in August.

Post finally sat down and talked about his experience:

Turns out that Posty is “terrified” of flying and he says he would normally try to sleep right away, but he wasn’t tired.

So, when they had to make an emergency landing the first time due to a sensor malfunction, he was wide awake for the experience.

Then, when they took off for the second time, he says he and the other passengers “heard this big a– pop, and we were just like, ‘What the hell is that?'”

Soon after the startling noise, “s–t started coming in from underneath the table and s–t.”

Of course, Post Malone says his first thought was, “This can’t be good, and i’m f–king freaked out.”

“The flight attendant was like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be fine, it’s alright, you know, we just popped a tire,” he explains.

After he was assured everything would be okay, the plane had to fly around for “f–king three and a half, four hours.”

Most likely post will not be flying anytime soon…