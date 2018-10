Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon take on Olive Garden!

This might be the best thing ever created since Olive Garden’s free bread sticks!

Jimmy has never been to Olive Garden so he was very impressed with all the FREE stuff like bread sticks, salad, and a cake for birthdays!

They were slurping back the house wine and Jimmy started showing off some magical powers… lets just say things got weird…

This is the start of a beautiful bro-mance!