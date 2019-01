Post Malone is a real one!

Post Malone has spoken out about artists who have decided to pull their R. Kelly collaborations.

He was spotted leaving The Grove in L.A. Monday night and was reluctant to speak on the issue but then he spoke his peace.

“R. Kelly deserves what he’s getting,” Malone said. “Especially with artists pulling their collabs from streaming services because he’s done a lot of f**ked up sh*t.”