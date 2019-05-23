Post Malone Sunglasses Coming Soon

Post Malone poses in the press room with the awards for favorite male pop/rock artist and favorite rap/hiphop album for "Beerbongs & Bentleys" in the press room at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Post Malone already has a deal with Crocs and now he’s inked a deal to be the brand ambassador for Cali based eyewear Arnette and his own brand of eyewear.

The 90s inspired sunglasses will be eco-friendly and made of bio-plastic, plus the sunglass case will be made of recyclable materials.

If you want a pair of the Post sunglasses to wear with your Post Crocs they’ll cost between $100 and $110 and are available today on Amazon and at Sunglass Hut.

View this post on Instagram Introducing the new face of Arnette. Post Malone. #PostMaloneXArnette A post shared by Arnette (@arnette) on May 22, 2019 at 11:18am PDT