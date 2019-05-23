Post Malone Sunglasses Coming Soon

PSSST… My Birthday Is coming up *hint hint
Post Malone already has a deal with Crocs and now he’s inked a deal to be the brand ambassador for Cali based eyewear Arnette and his own brand of eyewear.
The 90s inspired sunglasses will be eco-friendly and made of bio-plastic, plus the sunglass case will be made of recyclable materials.
If you want a pair of the Post sunglasses to wear with your Post Crocs they’ll cost between $100 and $110 and are available today on Amazon and at Sunglass Hut.
